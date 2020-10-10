Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Retina and Glaucoma Examination, General Examination and Cornea and Cataract Examination), by End User and by Geography

Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.73 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Eye examinations detect potentially treatable blinding eye diseases, ocular manifestations of systemic disease, signs of tumours or other anomalies of the brain. The minimal eye examination includes tests of visual acuity, extraocular muscle motility, and pupil function test.

The market based on type, the retina and glaucoma examination products segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. This is due to the rising incidence of retinal diseases and glaucoma, increasing eye care clinics and technological improvements in eye exam equipment. Based on the end user, the clinic’s segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for optometry/eye exam equipment.

The optometry equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America based on geography. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system, the increasing number of geriatric population and rising incidence of ocular diseases are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the optometry/eye exam equipment market.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Optometry/eye exam equipment market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the optometry/eye exam equipment market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for optometry/eye exam equipment market.

The key players operating in the optometry/eye exam equipment market include

• Carl Zeiss (Germany)

• Haag-Streit (Switzerland)

• Topcon (Japan)

• NIDEK (Japan)

• Heidelberg Engineering (Germany)

• Escalon (US)

• Novartis (Switzerland)

• Valent (Canada)

• Canon (Japan)

• Essilor (France)

• Heine Optotechnik (Germany)

• Luneau Technology (France)

Key Target Audience:

• Eye exam equipment manufacturers & distributors

• Healthcare service providers

• Suppliers and distributors of eye exam equipment

• Research institutes & Academic medical institutes

• Government associations

• Healthcare insurance companies

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Optometry Equipment market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Optometry Equipment market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Optometry Equipment market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Optometry Equipment market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Optometry Equipment Market Report:

The research report segments the optometry/eye exam equipment market based on type, end-user and geography

Optometry Equipment Market, by Type:

• Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products

• OCT Scanners

• Fundus Cameras

• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

• Ophthalmoscopes

• Retinoscopes

• General Examination Products

• Autorefractors and Keratometers

• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

• Tonometers

• Slit Lamps

• Lensmeters

• Chart Projectors

• Cornea and Cataract Examination Products

• Wavefront Aberrometers

• Corneal Topography Systems

• Specular Microscopes

• Optical Biometry Systems

Optometry Equipment Market, by End User:

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other End Users

Optometry Equipment Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

• Breakdown of Europe Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

