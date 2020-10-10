Global Tooth Regeneration Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Type, Application, Population Demographics and Region

Global Tooth Regeneration Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during a forecast period 2020-2027.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a comprehensive account of the drivers and restraints in the tooth regeneration.

Somatic stem cells are composed and reprogrammed to induced pluripotent stem cells which can be placed in the dental lamina directly or placed in an absorbable biopolymer in the shape of the new tooth, which is a main source of the novel bioengineered teeth. Tooth replacement therapy is pondered to be a greatly attractive concept for the next generation bioengineered organ replacement.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global tooth regeneration market is mainly compelled by the high occurrence of dental problems with the new research and development activities. According to WHO, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition. Globally, it is likely that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Additionally, positive refund policies for instance coverage of Medicaid insurance for dental loss treatment and emergence of new technologies like laser tooth generation techniques are projected to enhance the global tooth generation market throughout the estimated period.

Different researches are carried out by several academies and corporations to understand the possibility of stem cell-based regenerative medicines – tooth regeneration. Though stem cell is the protuberant technology in research for tooth regeneration, several organizations are also leveraging laser, drug, and gel as mediums to regenerate teeth. For example, the Wyss Institute at Harvard University is engaged in research related to tooth regeneration using lasers. Tooth generation using stem cells is now under research through the globe. There are some key stem cells on which research are carried out such as stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth (SHEDs), dental pulp stem cells, dental follicle progenitor cells (DFPCs), periodontal ligament stem cells (PDLSCs), and stem cells from apical papilla (SCAPs).

A 2009 nationwide survey by the Nova South-eastern University in the U.S. publicized that around 96% of dentists expect stem cell regeneration to lead the future of the dentistry industry.

However, occurrence rates are growing in low and middle-income countries. Though, some factors like the preference for endodontic treatment over tooth regeneration products in key dental surgeries and local inflammatory activity, which results in chronic complications to dental replacements, is anticipated to hamper the market throughout the forecast period.

Global Tooth Regeneration Market Segment analysis

Based on population demographics, the geriatric segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. According to NIH, the geriatric population has an average 18.9 remaining teeth. About 23% of the geriatric population has no teeth, making a positive market situation for manufacturing companies. The above 18 million dental procedures are anticipated to be carried out amongst the geriatric population between 2019 and 2027. Commercialization of tooth regeneration is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for industry players.

Based on Type, the dentin segment accounted for a projecting share of the global tooth regeneration market in 2019, owing to the growing occurrence of dental surgery and the uprising demand for tooth regeneration in cosmetic surgery, particularly from developing economies like India, China, and Brazil.

Global Tooth Regeneration Market Regional analysis

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global tooth regeneration market throughout the forecast period. Tooth regeneration addressable market is likely to be highest in the Asia Pacific, with China and India located as the major growth engines. The occurrence of tooth regeneration is projected to capture this market. Also, the number of dental procedures is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of ~10.8% in the Asia Pacific between 2019 and 2027. Besides, the growing incidence of dental cavities & periodontics, particularly in emerging countries like China and India has led to the rising demand for orthopedic & dental surgery.

North America and Europe are estimated to collectively account for the major share of global procedures during the forecast period.

Key Developments

• In June 2018, Datum Dental Ltd., the prominent provider of OSSIX brand innovative solutions for bone and tissue regeneration for dentistry, announced clearances for OSSIX Bone with Health Canada and CE Mark approval in Europe. OSSIX Bone received FDA clearance in July 2017 and was launched commercially in the USA.

• In April 2018, Datum Dental, the leading provider of OSSIX brand innovative solutions for bone and tissue regeneration for dentistry, announced the expansion of its global distribution network. In the USA, Dentsply Sirona Implants is now promoting the full OSSIX® line.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tooth Regeneration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Tooth Regeneration Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Tooth Regeneration Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tooth Regeneration Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tooth Regeneration Market

Global Tooth Regeneration Market, By Type

• Dentin

• Dental Pulp

• Tooth Enamel

Global Tooth Regeneration Market, By Applications

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

Global Tooth Regeneration Market, By Population Demographics

• Geriatric

• Middle-aged

• Adults

• Others

Global Tooth Regeneration Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Tooth Regeneration Market

• Unilever

• Straumann

• Dentsply Sirona

• 3M

• Zimmer Biomet

• Ocata Therapeutics

• Integra LifeSciences

• Datum Dental

• CryoLife

• BioMimetic Therapeutic

• Cook Medical

