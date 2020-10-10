Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market – Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Self-Monitoring and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems), by Testing Site (Fingertip and Alternate Site Testing), by Patient Care Setting (Homecare and Hospital), by Application and by Geography

Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Blood glucose monitoring is used for revealing individual patterns related to blood glucose changes based on which planning can be done for meals, activities as well as medications. In addition to this, testing allows quick response in case of higher or lower blood sugar level. This includes diet adjustments and exercises as well or insulin in case prescribed by the physician or healthcare provider. Generally, without diabetes, human body tracks levels of glucose all day and night for ensuring the exact amount of insulin is released when required at the right time. For successfully managing diabetes, monitoring systems are required for consistently checking glucose levels and take precautions accordingly.

The Asia-pacific blood glucose monitoring system market has been bifurcated on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography. The product segment for the market has been divided into self-monitoring and continuous monitoring systems. Self-monitoring systems held a larger market share as compared to continuous systems, which maintained high CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Continuous monitoring systems use a disposable sensor placed right under the skin and is kept there until further replacement. This sensor forms a link between non-implanted transmitter and radio receiver that is used for further communication. Continuous systems measure the glucose concentration within any normal sample of interstitial fluid which has led to its growth in the last few years. Self-monitoring systems provide easier access to information and are cost-efficient as well that has led to its market dominance.

Based on the testing type, fingertip testing holds a larger market share as compared to alternate testing. Easier access to blood ejaculation along with less pain has led to the fingertip being used majorly for testing purpose. Patient care setting bifurcates the market into homecare and hospitals where homecare dominates the market. Rising awareness about diabetes and blood glucose monitoring machines have formed two major drivers for the growth of home care segment. In addition to this, factors such as easier availability of monitoring machines and cost-effectiveness have further helped homecare segment to hold dominance over hospitals.

The Asia Pacific is likely to account one of the fastest growth for blood glucose monitoring system globally. China, Japan, and India have formed some of the major countries contributing to overall market growth. There has been a surge in the number of patients suffering from diabetes that has eventually led pharmaceutical companies to look for systems to provide faster information regarding glucose level along with better precision. All these factors have together helped in the high growth of the blood glucose monitoring system in the Asia Pacific.

Key Highlights:

• Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market segmentation on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography.

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

Some of the key players of the Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System market include:

• Nipro

• ARKRAY

• Novo Nordisk

• Abbott Laboratories

• Shenzhen Group

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Sanofi

• GlaxoSmilth Kline

• Merck

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

The research report segments Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring System market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of India Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of South Korea Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Australia Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Breakdown of Others Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients

