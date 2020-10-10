Global Spine Surgery Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Method, Product, End-User and Region

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 17.6% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Surgical methods are changed considerably because of technological involvement of the robotic system. One of the surgical method is robotic spinal surgery. Spinal surgery is a complex process due to the connection of complex blood vessels and nerves, surrounding the vertebra can cause severe injury resulting in paralysis or less effective surgery. But with the help of robotic spinal surgery system surgeons can pre-plan the surgical procedure prior to the actual process and perform a more accurate surgery. This robotic spinal surgery method comprises the use of robotic arms controlled by surgeons.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for spine surgery robots with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Robotic spinal surgery market is anticipated to show significant growth due to the factors like increasing prevalence of chronic back pain, safety, and accuracy associated with this method of surgery. Significant cost savings by the means of pre and post-operative care and reduced length of stay at hospitals are also major factors accountable for robotic spinal surgery market growth. Highly focus on marginally invasive surgery in healthcare systems along with patient’s inclination also supports the market growth. In addition, availability of new methods are also drive global spine surgery robots market during forecast period.

The report on global spine surgery robots market covers segments such as application, method, product, end-user and region. The application segment includes spinal fusion, minimally invasive procedures, scoliosis, osteoporotic compression fractures, and others. Among the application, minimally invasive procedures is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global Spine surgery robots market, because it required less procedures area and cost effectively.

The method segment is further sub-segmented into minimally invasive surgery and open surgery. Both of them minimally invasive surgery is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global spine surgery robots market. Based on product, the global spine surgery robots market is sub-segmented into systems, and accessories & consumables. Amongst them accessories & consumables is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global spine surgery robots market. Based on end user, the global spine surgery robots market is sub-segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Amongst them hospitals are accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global spine surgery robots market.

Based on regional segment, the global spine surgery robots market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America was leading in spine surgery robots market in 2018. More specifically, U.S. is projected to lead the global market throughout the estimate period, due to early accessibility of innovative medical technologies, upsurge in the acceptance of innovative products, a developed health care infrastructure, and rise in strategic acquisitions by companies to magnify their product portfolios.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to fastest developing market for the robotic spinal surgery accredited to increasing awareness among physicians and people regarding the treatment of spinal disorder with high accuracy and safety and increasing implementation of robots for surgical procedures by healthcare organizations. The market in China and India is projected to develop at a high CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Development of the market is ascribed to an increase in the frequency of spine surgeries, upsurge in the geriatric population, and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Increase in the implementation of technologically innovative products manufactured by key manufacturers such as Mazor Robotics and rise in the number of local players in China are likely to drive the global spine surgery robots market.

Key players operating in the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market are Mazor Robotics, Medtech (Zimmer-Biomet), Mako system, Intuitive Surgical Inc., da Vinci system, Stryker, Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Globus Medical Inc. and TINAVI Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mazor Robotics and Medtech (Zimmer-Biomet) are key market players. Mazor Robotics offer products with exclusive technologies. For instance, Mazor X, a new guidance system for spine surgeries. Additionally, there are companies with robotic products that have conveyed interest or experimented in spine surgery guidance. Similarly, in July 2016, Zimmer Biomet acquired Medtech SA, a French developer and maker of the ROSA robotic device for neurological and spine procedures. Therefore, technological advancements, new product launches, and increase in purchasing power of hospitals and other health care settings are anticipated to propel the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global spine surgery robots market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global spine surgery robots market.

Scope of the Global Spine Surgery Robots Market

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, By Application

• Spinal Fusion

• Minimally Invasive Procedures

• Scoliosis

• Osteoporotic Compression Fractures

• Others

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, By Method

• Minimally Invasive Surgery

• Open Surgery

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, By Product

• Systems

• Accessories & Consumables

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Spine Surgery Robots Market

• Mazor Robotics

• Medtech (Zimmer-Biomet)

• Mako system

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• da Vinci system

• Stryker, Medtronic Plc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Globus Medical Inc.

• TINAVI Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

