Years-missing ex-model says she abandoned her daughter

The ex-husband of model Eloísa Fontes, also Russian model and producer André Birleanu, said she had abandoned the couple’s daughter.

The model said that since the start of the relationship, Eloisa’s behavior has changed a lot. Despite this, Andre said he had never seen his ex-partner use drugs or engage in behaviors indicative of mental health issues.

“Today, I see the sad shadow of a woman I saw become famous. I no longer recognize her,” lamented the Russian model at the Extra portal.

André also countered accusations by the model’s ex-agent that he had assaulted her.

“Insulting and defaming a person doesn’t either. Even more so in an industry that literally “sells” its models for global jobs. I will sue you for libel. You don’t talk like that without proof. Even more when you have an adult woman, who abandons a child at the center of this story, ”he added.

Understand the case

Disappeared about a year ago, the 26-year-old Alagoas model Eloísa Pinto Fontes has been found in Morro do Cantagalo, in the southern zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Eloísa went missing while in New York City and was found with the help of officers from the Ipanema Presente social program. According to information from the Metrópoles portal, the model seemed disoriented.