Galhardo make two, Inter quickly finish the victory and return to the position of vice-leader – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Internacional finally won again. This Thursday (8), Eduardo Coudet’s team scored 2-0 at Red Bull Bragantino, Bragança Paulista, for the 14th round of the Brazilian league, and ended the series of matches without a win.

In addition to winning after five games, the team returned to second place in Brasileirão. All thanks to Thiago Galhardo. The number 17 scored both goals of the match. In less than 10 minutes.

With 25 points and one more game, Internacional beat Flamengo – who beat Sport and has 24. Red Bull Bragantino, meanwhile, continues with 12 points and in 19th place.

The away victory did not come with stunning football, but as the result of an effective game. And that’s worth a lot for Colorado. Eduardo Coudet’s side haven’t won five games in total – adding to the Copa Libertadores.

In the next round, Bragantino will visit Atlético-GO and Inter will host Athletico-PR. Both matches will take place on Sunday, but the São Paulo team will take over earlier. At 6:15 p.m. (Brasilia time). The match at the Beira-Rio stadium starts at 8:30 p.m.

WHO SHINE: THIAGO GALHARDO

The striker returned to the game more advanced, close to the goal, and wasted intelligence on positioning himself and taking advantage of mistakes in Bragantino’s defense.

Who disappointed: ALERRANDRO

Author of five goals in the league, the striker was discreet to the point of not frightening Inter and still had no luck. He came out in the first half with an injury.

BRAGANTINO TOO LACK

Maurício Barbieri’s side even had an idea for the game, but the plan fell apart making a lot of defensive mistakes. Inter, even without pressure, have always managed to find free spaces and players. Let me say it (both goals were with enormous freedom).

During the attack, possession of the ball proved to be completely harmless. Many individual issues also reduced the team’s chances of doing more than just competing.

INTER PLAY MORE DIRECTLY AND WELL

Note the first goal of Internacional. He translates well what was done at Bragança Paulista and, in case it needs to be clearer, there you have it: Eduardo Coudet’s team have been more direct. The Heitor crossing, from the intermediary, was decisive.

The ideal midfielder, with all the players close at hand, has helped the team to be more cohesive. But in the second half, the red wall faltered. More pressure, however, continued without leaking.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Julius Caesar; Aderlan Silva, Léo Ortiz, Ligger and Edimar; Ricardo Ryler (Uilian Correa), Raul, Claudinho (Thonny Anderson); Artur (Leandrinho), Bruno Tubarão (Luis Phelipe) and Alerrandro (Ytalo). Manager: Maurício Barbieri

INTERNATIONAL

Marcelo Lomba; Heitor, Zé Gabriel, Cuesta and Uendel; Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Gabriel Boschilia (Marcos Guilherme) and Patrick (Rodrigo Moledo); Pottker and Thiago Galhardo (D’Alessandro). Coach: Eduardo Coudet

Stadium: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa / MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Yellow cards: Ricardo Ryller, Edimar, Uilian Correa (BRA); Cuesta, Edenilson, Rodrigo Lindoso (INT)

Red card: Thonny Anderson (BRA)

Goals: Thiago Galhardo, 17 minutes and 25 minutes from the first half (INT)