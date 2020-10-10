Even with restrictions, the faithful make pilgrimages to Aparecida – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – It was 9 a.m. on Thursday (8) when Edvaldo Valle, 53, and Tomiko Eguchi, 70, left Rua da Glória, in Liberdade, (central region), in the direction of Aparecida.

They plan to cover the distance of 180 km until early Friday evening (9). They plan to stop just to eat and use the bathroom.

Even knowing that this year the masses and the celebrations of the feast of Our Lady of Aparecida, next Monday (12), will not have the presence of the faithful because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, they are enthusiastic about the pilgrimage .

“Fatigue is inevitable, but it is a devotion to Notre Dame. We want to thank you, even with the difficulties we are facing this year, ”says Valle, who is a sales rep, and is not sure where he will sleep when he arrives in town.

Despite the restrictions at the Aparecida National Sanctuary, between August and this Wednesday (7), around 1,300 pilgrims crossed Dutra towards Aparecida, according to Nova Dutra, the concessionaire that manages the highway. During the same period last year, there were 3,794 people – in total about 160,000 pilgrims passed through the trail in 2019.

The faithful will not be able to attend Mass in person (it will be broadcast on television and on the Internet) on Monday. There will also be no procession and musical performances, but there will be some concessions.

Outside the opening hours of the celebrations, the New Basilica will be open to visitors from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 2,000 vehicles (or the equivalent of 6,000 people) will be released at the sanctuary.

The faithful will be able to visit the image of the saint. 50 people will be allowed to enter at a time and each can stay 3 minutes on site. There will also be a call for blessings to the faithful, with priests on an outdoor stage.

Masses in the presence of the faithful, which had not taken place since March, when quarantine was decreed in the state of São Paulo by the government João Doria (PSDB), were held again at the end of July at the sanctuary . However, they will only be online for the Feast of Notre Dame celebration to avoid the crowds.

Difficult Path Valle, who is an ultramarathoner, says the main problem on such a long trip is blisters on her feet. This is the fourth time you have taken this walk to the National Shrine.

“We have a group of about 100 people who are leaving Itaquera [zona leste], every year. About 100 people. But, because of the pandemic, we decided to leave only the two of us, because Tomiko is in danger, ”he said.

The elderly woman says the 70-year-old isn’t discouraged from going the distance. “This is very good. We must thank our saint.”

One of the points that the two pilgrims passed during the march towards Aparecida was the marginal Tietê. In one of the sections, near the headquarters of the Corinthians, in Parque São Jorge (east side), the sidewalk was broken. Therefore, they had to walk along the road, which is one of the busiest in the capital. The São Paulo municipality, led by Bruno Covas (PSDB), says it will check the site this Friday and take action.

Even with some concessions, the shrine asks devotees to avoid going to Aparecida this year. “We ask our pilgrims to postpone the pilgrimages. From their homes, they are invited to accompany the celebrations by praying with us and also erecting an altar for Our Lady”, says the spokesperson of the National Shrine, Father José Ulysses da Silva.

According to the shrine, the celebrations brought more than 160,000 people to the site last year.

In 2019, more than 30,000 pilgrims were counted walking along the highway to Aparecida, between the second half of September and the second half of November, a period of greater movement of pilgrimages on foot.

In 2019, six pilgrims ran on the Presidente Dutra highway, with one dead and three injured. In 2018, 11 pedestrians crashed, with three dead and 17 injured.

Among the safety tips for those heading to the Basilica is walking along the shoulder opposite to traffic, single file and as far away from the track as possible. And just walk during the day; wear light, colorful clothes.