‘The ballerina of death’ shows how Covid-19 echoes the Spanish flu – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – We have repeated some mantras, as a society, in the face of the novel coronavirus: it was an unprecedented threat; that we educate ourselves while everything was happening; and therefore it was justified to make mistakes.

A book released this Friday (9) overturns these ideas and shows that we were fortunate enough to learn something from the past, but apparently we chose to give it up. It is “The ballerina of death: the Spanish flu in Brazil”, by historians Lilia Schwarcz and Heloisa Starling.

With a thorough investigation, the authors tell the story of the virus that struck mankind from 1918 to 1920 and in that interval, whose most critical period lasted 90 days, killed between 20 million and 50 million people in the world (the statistics at the time were inaccurate), surpassing the total number of victims of the First War (1914-1918).

In Brazil, then with 29 million inhabitants (13.8% of the current contingent), at least 35,000 died of the disease.

In this nearly 400-page study, what draws the most attention is how the plots repeat themselves despite being a century apart. A hundred years ago, in the face of a violent and frightening epidemic, there was also disbelief, denial and even claims for supposedly miraculous cures.

“Every now and then humanity suffers from epidemic episodes, and every once in a while humanity forgets about them,” says Lilia Schwarcz. “When the epidemic begins to subside, the first step is to use oblivion, which is the brother of death. We should learn from it.”

“A Bailarina da Morte” shows that the Spanish flu arrived in Brazil in September 1918. Its first stop was in Recife, and from there it spread throughout the country. The name by which the disease became known comes from the fact that the initial warning about its severity came from Spain, a country which did not censor the information because it had no interest in the self – saying Great War.

“The disease was also called dancer because it danced and spread on a large scale and because the virus easily slipped into the host’s cells and changed over time and in the different places where it affected,” describes the delivered.

In several passages, the post also mentions the overwhelming way the disease operated: “[…] when it is seriously infected, [as vítimas] they were bleeding through the nose, ears, mouth, eyes, vagina (in the case of women); through any hole in the body “.

In Rio de Janeiro, many patients resorted to homeopathy, which had become popular at the time, and a remedy called Grippina. In the rest of the country, the promise of a cure with drugs such as Quinado Constantino, Mentholatum, Creolisol and Pills Pills of Luiz Carlos has been sold.

Historians have also found advertisements for chloroquine, produced at the time by some pharmacies, as a treatment for the Spanish flu.

“But the first option was quinine salt, which was used for malaria and is now our tonic water. At the time, he was discouraged, as people described it as thrilling. There were still a lot of legends. urban on the people who took it, passed out, a carter came and the person was buried alive, ”says Schwarcz.

The parallels of the Spanish flu to the new coronavirus also extend to policies of social isolation. With some variation from state to state, in general, the first reopening covered trade.

“Theaters took a long time to reopen, churches took longer than today. The football championship, for example, returned earlier to Rio de Janeiro, where the beaches and streets were also full. In São Paulo, they tried to extend the holidays. The measurements are very similar, ”says Schwarcz.

She says that when she arrived in Brazil, the Spanish flu was advertised as “democratic.” However, he quickly showed that he “had race, color and skill”. “Black populations in Rio, immigrants in São Paulo and natives of the North and Center-West have been the most affected. Several indigenous groups have disappeared ”.

The book also shows that in 1918 the Republican regime did not create a coherent health policy or a permanent public health program targeting minorities. This, however, would have nothing to do with 2020, according to Heloisa Starling.

“The Republic is not building an adequate health system because it will take time. There is an expansion process in 1891, but it has no rights framework. It will be done through history. Today, nothing is built, it is destroying itself, ”he says.

“Today you have the right, you have the tool, which is the SUS, and you destroy it. There is a huge difference, ”Starling says. “It’s like going back in time before the Republic and the struggle for rights, with sectors of the Brazilian population absolutely indifferent to the death of 150,000 Brazilians. It scares me a lot.”

“We don’t know how to deal with death, and it will cause a lot of trauma in Brazil,” Schwarcz says. “We have a president who is incapable of dealing with collective grief. There is no word or gesture except disdain.”

Starling remembers that “Albert Camus said all you can get out of the plague is memory and knowledge”.

“We missed the Spanish lesson. We don’t take memory or knowledge. We repeat history, but only then people haven’t stooped down, and now they’re degrading.”

“The ballerina of death: the Spanish flu in Brazil”

Heloisa Murgel Starling and Lilia Moritz Schwarcz;

Companhia das Letras;

R $ 59.90 (paper) and R $ 29.90 (ebook), 368 pages.