Mayors trying to re-elect dominate TV advertising – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Time spent on radio and television will not be a problem for mayors seeking re-election in Brazilian capitals. Politicians trying to stay in power have been more successful in forming alliances and, as a result, have secured, in most cases, more space than their rivals in the electoral calendar that starts this Friday (9).

The scenario is repeated in 9 of the 13 cities in which mayors want to be re-elected, such as Bruno Covas (PSDB), in São Paulo, Rafael Greca (DEM), in Curitiba, and Álvaro Dias (PSDB), in Natal. They will have nearly a third of the space allocated to all applicants.

Political advertising will consist of two fixed blocks of 10 minutes each on radio (7 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.) and television (1 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. h 40), in addition to 70 minutes per day divided into 30 and 60 second advertisements distributed along the station grid.

Each party guarantees a percentage of the time in electoral hours and in advertisements broadcast in radio and television programming. The amount is defined according to the representativeness of the legends in the Chamber of Deputies. PT and PSL are the leaders. In the case of alliances, the plate adds up the time of all the partners.

In power, with positions divided among allied parties, current mayors found it easier to close plaques with more acronyms.

“At this point, there is an advantage for the candidates for re-election. They have positions to distribute to executive parties. Moreover, of course, they are better known to voters, ”says political scientist Silvana Krause, professor and postgraduate political science researcher at UFRGS.

She believes that the municipal election tends to strengthen who is best known, both in the race for the city and in the vacancies of councilors. “I believe it will be the election of those who are already in politics, whom the voter knows,” Krause adds.

Among the candidates for re-election in the capitals, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), lives one of the most comfortable situations. According to a Datafolha study, he holds 56% of the voting intentions, more than double the sum of the indices of his rivals.

The survey, carried out in partnership with TV Globo, has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points. Datafolha listened in person to 800 voters on Monday (5) and Tuesday (6).

The minor will have a little more than 2 minutes per block of the electoral calendar, less than his rival João Vítor Xavier (Citizenship), with 6% of the voting intentions. In 2016, Kalil, already known to have chaired Atlético-MG, had only 20 seconds in each block in the first round.

In São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB) will contest his first executive election with a broad alliance and the longest television time. Behind Celso Russomano (PP) in the polls, the toucan took over the town hall after the departure of João Doria (PSDB) to run for state government in 2018.

Besides the MDB, which will have Ricardo Nunes as its deputy, the toucan has won the support of parties such as DEM, Pode, PSC, Cidadania, PL, PV and PP.

The importance of radio and television advertising was questioned after the 2018 presidential election. With little time left in the electoral calendar in the first round, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) finished first and then was elected in the second round .

Is this the end of the relevance of the electoral calendar?

“I don’t think television is more important,” says Filipe Nunes, professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) and CEO of Quaest (a consulting firm that analyzes the popularity of public figures on social networks) . “Impact and function changed [da televisão]. But, yes, the political debate and the way in which opinion is formed is happening less and less on television and more on the networks, ”he adds.

According to Nunes, the role of the calendar is now to show the candidate, who supports it and its platforms.

Krause believes the last election two years ago showed a different kind of campaign that’s here to stay, using social media and new language. “Television will remain important, but exposure time has never been a determining factor. It has always been and will remain an important variable, but it must correspond to a campaign well done, in addition to the economic factors to have a result. “, he analyzes.