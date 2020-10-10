Another loss! Singer Johnny Nash dies at 80

American singer Johnny Nash, best known for the 1970s reggae hit “I Can See Clearly Now”, has died at the age of 80, his son told famous site TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station.

Nash died of natural causes on Tuesday, son John Nash III told TMZ.

A representative for Nash, who came out of the limelight in the late 1980s, was not immediately available for comment.

“He was a wonderful father and father. He loved people and the world. He will be missed in his community. Family was everything to him,” Nash’s son told TMZ.

John Nash III told CBS television that Nash died at home.

“I Can See Clearly Now”, released in 1972, topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for four weeks and became a hit in Canada, the UK and South Africa.

Nash was born in Houston and began his career in the late 1950s as a singer and actor. He moved to Jamaica in the mid-1960s, where he was influenced by reggae music. Nash also succeeded with his version of Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up” and “There are More Questions Than Answers”.

Her last studio album, “Here Again”, was released in 1986.