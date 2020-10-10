One week after Covid-19 diagnosis, Trump plans White House event and rally

The US President made the announcement at the White House (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter @realDonaldTrump)

A week after the announcement of the diagnosis of Covid-19, US President Donald Trump is preparing to resume his re-election campaign. First, he is expected to receive hundreds of guests in the gardens of the White House on Saturday (10) and, two days later, organize a rally in Florida.

It is not known if the president still has the virus in his system – which would increase the risk of infecting others around him during these events. He told Fox News he would undergo testing on Friday, but the results have not been released.

At 74, the Republican officially suspended the public agenda from Friday (2), when he reported on the diagnosis, and even spent three nights at Walter Reed Military Hospital, where he received, between other treatments, the REGN-COV2 experimental cocktail. against the coronavirus.

At the White House, Trump is expected to address one of the balconies to perhaps hundreds of supporters – according to one of his aides, all guests will be wearing masks.

At Monday’s event, he is expected to meet with voters at an airport in Sanford, central Florida, a state crucial to his attempt to remain in control of the country. The campaign did not say whether the crowd would take place in a hangar or in a completely open area.

According to the Republican team, participants will have their temperature checked and will be encouraged to wear masks and wash their hands with gel alcohol.

The coronavirus took Trump out of circulation at a critical point in the presidential race – Democrat Joe Biden took a record-breaking 10.1 percentage point advantage, according to a compilation of national surveys by the specialist website FiveThirtyEight. The former vice-president holds, this Friday, 52.1% of the voting intentions, against 42% of the Republican.

According to White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, Trump is already working, but he will not attend events if he is still infected.

“Rest assured, we’ll make sure it’s in good shape before we leave,” McEnany said Thursday. “He won’t be there [nos comícios] if you can transmit the virus. “

Asked about specific tests that could allow the president to resume campaigning activities, the spokeswoman was evasive and said the issue should be discussed with White House doctor Sean Conley.

Hours earlier, Conley had said Trump responded “extremely well” and predicted “the president’s safe return to public engagements” on Saturday.

According to the doctor, the image of the president has remained stable since his return to the White House on Monday (5). He also said the Republican had already completed the treatment and had no side effects from the drugs.

“Since returning home, her physical exam has remained stable and without any indication suggesting disease progression,” Conley said.

“Saturday will be the tenth day counted since Thursday’s diagnosis [1º], and, based on the trajectory of the advanced diagnostics the team has conducted, I anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements that day, ”he said.

However, neither the doctor nor other figures around Trump confirm whether the Republican has tested negative for further virus tests.

At least 20 people in the presidential environment have already been infected with the virus.

Trump posted a video on his social media on Wednesday calling his recovery a “cure” and promising all Americans the same treatment he has received.

Among other drugs, the Republican took the REGN-COV2 cocktail, produced by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and which is part of a group of drugs known as “monoclonal antibodies”.

The drug is still in experimental use, but it is considered to be the most promising treatment for Covid-19, as antivirals like remdesivir and substances like chloroquine and ivermectin have provided little benefit to patients.

“It was amazing, I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” said the president, speaking while standing in the gardens of the White House. “I call it a cure! It’s more important to me than the vaccine.”

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic copies of human antibodies that work against the virus and are being studied for use in patients in the early stages of the disease.

Trump said he is awaiting emergency use clearance for the drug from regulatory agencies, said pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly have already produced many doses of the drug and have promised it will be distributed free of charge .