Tereza Cristina: if there had been more cattle in the Pantanal, the disaster would have been “ minor ”

(Photo: Mayke Toscano / Secom-MT)

Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina said that if there was a greater presence of cattle in the Pantanal, the environmental disaster caused by the fires in the region could be “even less”. During a public hearing at the Senate committee that accompanies the fires in the biome this Friday 9, the minister declared that “the ox is the firefighter of the Pantanal” because it feeds on grass, which becomes a “highly incendiary” material .

“I say something that people criticize sometimes, but the beef helps, he is the firefighter of the Pantanal, because he is the one who eats this mass of grass. He is the one who eats this mass so as not to leave this what’s happening this year us Along with the drought, the water in the subsoil has also dropped to its level. This mass has become what? A highly combustible, incendiary material. A disaster occurred because we had a lot of material organic dry, and maybe if we had a few more cattle in the Pantanal, would have been an even less disaster. “

To the senators, the minister affirmed that it is necessary to find the causes of the fires and “to attack them”, but that she “is afraid to create many measures in a difficult time like this”. She said that “God willing” the rains forecast for the weekend should ease the intensity of the fires, but that we must “prepare for now”.

According to data from the Queimadas program, from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), between January 1 and September 30, the total number of fire points in the Pantanal – 18,259 – already exceeds 82% of the total number of fires observed during the year. last year in the biome (10,025). And this is the highest value observed for the period of one year since the start of the Inpe records, in 1998. The highest value so far was that of 2005, with 12,536 outbreaks over 12 months

Amazon Consulting

The commission would like President Jair Bolsonaro’s support to include the Pantanal biome in the remit of the National Council of the Legal Amazon by 2025. The suggestion was officially approved on Friday. The same request had already been sent by the Senate to the executive in August, but it was not accepted. The intention is now to personally present the request to the CEO in the coming weeks.

For Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), author of the proposal, inclusion will represent “the real commitment of the federal government”. According to her, the measure would be a means of guaranteeing actions of prevention and fight against fires. The minister said she saw no problem with the suggestion, but said the matter should also be discussed with Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who heads the Amazon Legal Council.