TRE pays tribute to Dona Leopa, the state’s longest-serving voter

rej October 9, 2020

The court issued a note of thanks for Dona Leopa’s confidence in electoral justice (Photo: Leone Iglesias / AT)

Espírito Santo’s oldest voter, Espírito Santo Leopoldina do Nascimento, Dona Leopa, died at the age of 115 in the early hours of this Friday (9) in Cariacica.

In tribute to the efforts of the voters, the Tribuna Regional Eleitoral do Espírito Santo (TRE-ES) issued a note of thanks for Dona Leopa’s confidence in electoral justice.

“Dona Leopa, she always smiled when she spoke about the importance of the vote. In each election, she insisted on exercising her right and recorded her choice,” the note said.

Dona Leopa has participated in every election since her registration in 1986. She simply did not vote in the 2005 elections, when she justified her absence.

“We will miss you on November 15th!” completes the note.

