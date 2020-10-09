In his final session, Celso refutes ‘privileges’ and defends Bolsonaro’s face-to-face testimony

BRASÍLIA, DF – During the last session as Minister of the Supreme Court (Supreme Federal Court), Dean Celso de Mello this Thursday (8) refuted the granting of privileges ?? and ?? selective treatment ?? and defended that President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) testify in person to the federal police.

The judgment of the appeal dealing with the Director General’s request to be questioned in writing has, however, been stayed. The president of the court, Minister Luiz Fux, has not yet announced the date for resuming the analysis of the case.

Celso is the rapporteur of the investigation which investigates the accusations of the former minister Sergio Moro according to which the President of the Republic would have tried to violate the autonomy of the PF.

The dean said that the Republic and democracy do not grant privileges to anyone, regardless of their position.

“It is not difficult to insist, on this point, for this very reason, by affirming that the Republican postulate rejects privileges and does not tolerate discrimination, preventing the establishment of selective treatment in favor of certain people” , did he declare.

The minister has been part of the STF for 31 years and is considered a benchmark. In a vote that lasted just over two hours, the magistrate reaffirmed the individual decision to order the president to testify in person in the case.

The dean argued that the Code of Criminal Procedure provides for the right to be questioned in writing only in cases where the authority witnesses the case.

The idea of ​​a Republic, said the minister, reflects a fundamental value that everyone is equal before the law.

No one, absolutely no one, has the legitimacy to transgress and vilify the laws and the Constitution of our country. No one, absolutely no one, is above the authority of the state legal system, ”he stressed.

The AGU (Attorney General’s Office) and PGR (Attorney General’s Office) favored a written questioning.

The prosecution argued before the Supreme Court that, “given the constitutional stature of the Presidency of the Republic and the extent of the relevant powers relating to the post, the same rule must be applied at any stage of the investigation or of criminal proceedings “.

Celso, however, refuted the PGR’s argument and argued that the democratic rule of law cannot give anyone different treatment.

<< The President of the Republic - who, in this case, on the condition of being the subject of an investigation - should be questioned without the prerogative that Article 221, § 1, of the CCP confers, exclusively, on heads of the powers of the Republic, when they are listed as witnesses and / or victims, ”Celso said.

In the appeal, the AGU cited the precedent of former President Michel Temer (MDB) and said Bolsonaro has the right to testify in writing.

The minister responded to the president’s defense argument and invoked Minister Teori Zavascki’s decision to deny this right to the then Senate chief Renan Calheiros (MDB).

This particular prerogative to testify in writing does not, however, apply and is not relevant when the public authorities present themselves, as in the case under consideration, with the current President of the Republic, as persons subject to criminal investigation. , he observed.

Celso also defended that former minister Moro is guaranteed the right, at his discretion, through lawyers, to be present at Bolsonaro’s interrogation, even ensuring that they ask questions.

According to the magistrate, questioning during the investigation is an important means of defense for the investigated. and leads to “recognizing the possibility that the respondent actively participates in the questioning of the other co-investigators”.

“This translates into a concrete projection of the constitutional guarantee of full defense, the integrity of which must be preserved by judges and courts, under penalty of arbitrary denial by the judiciary of this very important constitutional right”, he said. -he declares.

In conclusion, Celso said that Bolsonaro, although he is president, does not have any of the prerogatives granted to witnesses, “which means that the questioning of the head of state, in this case, must follow procedure. normal questioning ??.

Finally, Supreme Court President Luiz Fux said it would be more appropriate to end the session with the last word. of Celso at court. “We are extremely excited here and at the same time lamenting that this is your last lesson as Minister.”

Fux did not anticipate his position, but called Celso’s vote “magnificent”.