VIDEO | Poisonous snake found in the children’s room

Imagine the scene: a mother, playing with her two young daughters in the nursery and finds a poisonous snake hidden in a basket, in which the little girls keep the dolls? This is what happened to a family in the city of Queensland, Australia.

A mother found a black snake with a red belly hidden in her daughters’ toy basket while having fun with them. The situation was reported by UOL.

According to the post, the family reached out to professional catcher Stuart McKenzie, who shared on his 24/7 Snake Catcher Facebook page the report of the animal’s removal and admitted to “shivering in the face. spine “when catching. the insect.

“It was very lucky that none of them [mãe e filhas] put his hand on the snake. As you can see the red belly was so peaceful and he is such a well behaved snake! The snake catcher commented in an excerpt from the UOL article.

This animal is of the Pseudechis porphyriacus species and can measure up to 2 meters in length, in addition to being very toxic.