Young man claims doctor forcibly kissed her during consultation

The case was reported by the young woman to the police (Photo: (Photo: Freepik))

A 27-year-old woman claims to have been forcibly kissed by an ophthalmologist in the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. According to her, the harassment occurred during a consultation last Monday (5). The patient’s 2-year-old daughter was also in the office.

The victim said in an interview with G1 that he made an appointment with the doctor after going to the hospital to accompany his parents on a visit with this professional on September 19.

According to her, the doctor offered her the examination even though she said that his insurance did not match the clinic where he works. The ophthalmologist examined her, said her diploma had increased, and asked her to come back another day.

On Monday, she returned to the clinic with her daughter. At G1, she informs that, during the consultation, the doctor began to wonder about her life and that she, uncomfortable with the situation, went to seek the prescription of the drug from the professional.

“When I got up he came over to me, saying I needed a hug. I didn’t want to hug you. He hugged me and kissed me hard. I pushed him and went home. He took my hand and passed it over his pants, over his private parts, ”the young woman told G1.

The patient reported the doctor to the police and, when searching the internet, found that two other women had already recorded a bulletin against the professional stating that they had been harassed by him.

At G1, the lawyer defending the doctor said the client denies the charges and the professional has filed a report on the occurrence of defamatory charges and personal injury.

The case is being investigated by the police and the doctor has been dismissed from his post. The São Paulo State Regional Medical Council (Cremesp) is also investigating complaints against the ophthalmologist.