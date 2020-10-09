Meet 6 best exercises to lose belly fat – Selections Brazil

Everyone knows that exercise is good for body and soul. However, what ends up encouraging many people to exercise is that little bit of belly fat that never seems to go away.

But what is the best exercise for losing belly fat?

The best exercises for losing belly fat are medium and high intensity. In addition, priority is given to those who work the abdominal muscles and increase the heart rate.

But, before each workout, it is recommended to warm up for at least 10 minutes with an aerobic exercise. If you can, get help from a physical education professional.

Remember that the ideal is to always combine the practice of regular physical exercise and a proper diet.

1. Jump rope

Skipping rope is a lot of fun, isn’t it? That’s why he launches our list of exercises to lose belly fat.

In one hour of skipping rope, a 73 kg person, for example, can burn over 800 calories! The ease of the rope is that you can jump anywhere.

In addition to motor coordination, exercise ensures an increase in metabolism and work balance.

2. Abdominal with raised feet

One well known exercise for losing belly fat is the abdomen. However, the sit-up with the legs raised takes a little more practice.

For starters, you can prop your feet up on a chair or a pilates ball. Lift the trunk as far as it can go and go back. Repeat the movement 15 times and do 3 sets. Rest 1 minute between them.

3. Front plank (or deck)

The plank is a great exercise to help dry your tummy, besides preparing your body (or warming up) for other movements. It prevents injuries, improves posture and balance.

Stand with your forearms on the floor at shoulder height and legs apart; try to stay with your hips at the same level as your shoulders.

The ideal is to maintain the posture for 60 seconds. However, shorter sets also have an effect. You can do three sets of 20 seconds and 10 seconds of rest between each set.

4. Squat

The squat works many muscles (including the abdomen) to have hip extension and knee flexion. However, the exercise must be done correctly to avoid injury.

Keep your feet parallel at hip level and squat with your butt back. Keep your spine straight and try to come down as far as you can. The arms can remain parallel to the body or straight.

5. Run and walk

Running and walking, both on the street and on the treadmill, are still valid weight loss exercises and measurements.

One hour of running is about 500 calories less, while one hour of walking is 190 calories less. But, the best thing is that besides helping with belly loss, it is possible to do it collectively.

6. Burpee

The burpee is considered an exercise that requires more muscle and breathing capacity. So, it is considered to be an advanced and more difficult exercise.

Stand up; squat down and place both hands on the floor, parallel to the shoulders; Return to your feet by jumping, as if you were in a plank position; Place your chest and thighs on the floor; Jump again with your feet to stay crouched; Get up, get up and jump in the air

Repeat the exercise 15 times in four sets. Then adapt, depending on the practice.

Remembering that …

Before you start exercising, it is important to check your condition with a doctor. It is always necessary to drink water between exercises and to wear appropriate clothing and accessories for exercising. If you notice the onset of any discomfort, such as pain in the spine or knee, stop exercising until you have a medical evaluation.