Parties released for up to 300 people in the state

Social events: new rules in the pandemic (Photo: Freepik)

Parties can now be held for up to 300 people in the state. The authorization is valid from October 23 and was given on Friday (9) by Governor Renato Casagrande, in a speech on the new measures in relation to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In September, the government had already released the return of social events, such as dinners, graduation ceremonies, parties and intimate weddings, but maintaining the maximum audience limit of 100 people.

Now, with the state having only three cities at moderate risk for contagion from the virus and none at high risk, there has been further easing.

The required distance between people present at these events has also been relaxed. Until then, in social events, it was worth the determination of a person for 10 sqm to. Now the government release is one person for every 5 m².

For corporate events, there was no limit on the number of people, and even without, as long as they met the recommendation of one person per 5 m².

No dance floor yet

However, the governor stressed that the dance floor and performances are still prohibited in these programs. In addition, all recommended measures should be maintained, such as the use of alcohol gel and a mask.