Neymar plays against Bolivia and can reach his historic mark

It’s official! Neymar will be on the pitch this Friday evening (9/10) to defend the Brazilian team’s jersey. Tite’s men will face Bolivia at 9:30 p.m. at the Neo Química Arena (São Paulo), for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. The star has received the green light from the CBF medical service and will step up the Brazilian attack.

The PSG striker was recovering from lower back pain. The player did not participate in the activities with the rest of the group and was doing physiotherapy work in the days leading up to the game.

This Friday afternoon, the ace was released and will command the attack of the Brazilian team. Thus, Everton midfielder Ribeiro is once again an option for coach Tite.

Brazil goes on the pitch with Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz and Philipe Coutinho; Everton Cebolinha, Roberto Firmino and Neymar.

Record

The star has more motivation for this Friday’s game. Neymar can match or even surpass striker Ronaldo in number of goals for the Brazilian side. The star of the Tite team has 61 goals scored in hopscotch, against 62 of the Phenomenon.

The two are only behind Pelé, the king has 92 goals in 77 games with the Brazil jersey.