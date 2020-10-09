The state has 3 cities at moderate risk of Covid contagion

New risk map (Photo: Disclosure / State Government)

The new classification of the cities of Espírito Santo for the transmission of the new coronavirus was presented by Governor Renato Casagrande, in a speech on social networks, in the early evening of this Friday (9).

According to the new risk management map, 75 municipalities are classified as low risk and three as moderate risk. This new card will come into effect next Monday (12).

Compared to the current, there has been an increase in the number of cities at moderate risk, from two to three. The municipalities of Piúma and São José do Calçado have left the risk moderate for the low

“Montanha, Ibatiba and Anchieta will be at moderate risk from Monday until next Sunday (18),” the governor informed about the towns that have left the risk low.

The towns of Montanha and Ibatiba had left the risk moderate and migrated down this week. Next time they come back to this ranking.

It is in accordance with the risk classification that cities can relax the operating rules of companies, face-to-face courses and events.

The coexistence risk matrix considers in the threat axis: the coefficient of active cases per municipality over the last 28 days, in addition to the number of tests carried out per group of 1,000 inhabitants and the moving average of deaths over the past 28 days. Last 14 days.

The vulnerability axis, for its part, takes into account the occupancy rate of potential exclusive intensive care beds for the treatment of Covid-19, that is to say the maximum availability of beds for the treatment of disease. The risk mapping strategy started on April 20 and this was the 26th map prepared by the state.