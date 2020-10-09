After 9 days, Vitória registers death by Covid-19

There have been 9 days without patient deaths from Covid-19 in the city of Vitória. However, this sequence was interrupted on Friday afternoon (9) with the confirmation of a death in the town. With this death, the capital reached 424 lives lost due to the disease.

According to data from the Covid-19 Panel, created by the State Department of Health (Sesa) to monitor the numbers of the disease in Espírito Santo, the patient is a person between the ages of 70 and 79, living in the Joana neighborhood. D. ‘arc.

The panel’s record indicates that the patient’s suspected Covid-19 notification was opened on September 25, but tests were needed to diagnose the disease. The notification was closed on September 29, but registered in the system only on Friday.

Also according to the panel records, the elderly woman had only fever among the symptoms of the disease and had to be hospitalized, but she did not resist the worsening of the disease and died.

Until then, the last death from Covid-19 in the capital had been recorded on September 29 and the victim had resided for more than 90 years in Jardim Camburi.