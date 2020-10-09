Find out how to plan a medical expertise via My INSS

The INSS published last week the rescheduling of medical expertise by the application My INSS. To use the service, you need to update your device to the new version available on mobile platforms (iOS and Android).

Medical expertise has gradually resumed since September 14 at the Social Security posts. The INSS warns that only insured persons will be served by appointment made by Meu INSS or by telephone 135.

To see which agencies have restored their face-to-face service, you can go to the website https://covid.inss.gov.br/. In the left menu, click on the option ‘Map of open branches’ and select your state.

Expertise is required for the granting of benefits such as: sickness benefit, disability pension, disabled person’s pension, BPC (Continuing Benefit Benefit), among others.

PROGRAM

Planning can be carried out by the insured through three channels: the Meu INSS site (https://meu.inss.gov.br); My INSS mobile application and via the Central 135.

1- Access the My INSS application or website

2- Connect to the platform;

3- Click on ‘Schedule Expert’

4- Select one of the options: “Initial skill”; “Extension expertise”; or “Reprogram the expertise” (reprogramming);

5- Follow the next steps and complete the planning

* Order tracking can be done via the ‘Schedules / Requests’ option

Anticipation of sickness benefits Even with the return of expertise in the branches, it is still possible to request the advance payment of R $ 1,045 in sickness benefits to the INSS, until October 31.

In this case, the insured must attach a medical certificate to the request, produced exclusively by Meu INSS.

For those who were entitled to R $ 1,045 before sick pay until July 2, as long as the benefit did not have an extension, the INSS has announced that the difference in arrears (if any) will be paid. automatically by the end of October, without carrying out an expertise. The agency says the date will still be released.