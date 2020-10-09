International

Gracyanne Barbosa ate over eight thousand eggs during quarantine

rej October 9, 2020

Gracyanne Barbosa always amazes fans and followers with her determination to keep her body and diet up to date. This Thursday (08) was no different!

Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo chat with Otaviano Costa (Photo: Reproduction / YouTube)

In a conversation with Otaviano Costa, which was attended by Gracy’s husband, singer Belo, the digital influencer said she has already gotten used to the diet that follows and loves eating eggs, chicken. and sweet potatoes every day.

Octavian then brought in a surprising number. The presenter said he did the math and the fitness muse allegedly consumed around 8,400 eggs during quarantine alone.

Last year, Belo said the beloved ate around 30 eggs a day.

The fitness muse was surprised by the number: “Was that all that?” She said. Belo, immediately replied: “I think that was it”.

In 2018, Gracy revealed that he even stored 600 eggs during the truckers’ strike.

“Can you imagine missing an egg?” No one was going to take me. I bought it cheap because, the day it started to get serious, I decided to store it. I paid the price I was already paying: 300 eggs, 90 reais R $. So I bought 600 eggs, ”he said at the time.

