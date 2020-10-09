With vacation, Caixa does not return to pay aid and emergency FGTS until Tuesday

About 4 million emergency aid recipients born in August will be able to withdraw the amounts or transfer the balance of digital social savings to another bank (Photo: Disclosure)

Caixa Econômica Federal will keep branches closed across the country this Saturday and Monday (12), the public holiday of Our Lady of Aparecida. The banking service will return to normal next Tuesday (13), with the release of withdrawals of aid and the emergency FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

On Tuesday, according to the bank, about 4 million emergency aid recipients born in August will be able to withdraw the amounts or transfer the remaining money from digital social savings to another bank. A total of 2.6 billion reais will be paid to citizens who are in cycle 2, which involves informal registrations by app, website, post office or CadÚnico.

In case of FGTS emergency, the money will be given to people born in June. Citizens have the right to withdraw up to R $ 1,045. Workers who have securities in the Guarantee Fund account have already been able to move the securities through Caixa Tem, when shopping online or paying for slips.

Citizens who go to the bank on Tuesday do not need to arrive early, as reported by Caixa. Everyone will be taken care of. Usually there is a password distribution just before noon. We must also keep the rules of social distance in the queue and be masked. The measures aim to prevent contagion by the coronavirus.

Emergency cycle 2 workers can withdraw R $ 600 or R $ 1,200, in the case of mothers. On the day of the release, it is also possible to transfer funds, but for this it is not necessary to go to the bank.

Emergency aid is being paid to workers who have lost income in the coronavirus pandemic. In total, there are five plots. However, the government has issued an MP which guarantees four additional installments of residual aid for some of these workers. The value, however, fell to R $ 300. Plus, the rules have changed and not everyone will receive.

The emergency FGTS is also being paid to try to minimize the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis. Workers with money in the fund receive up to R $ 1,045 (a minimum wage this year). Firstly, the deposit is made at Caixa Tem to pay bills and make purchases. Then there is the release of the withdrawal.

Both in the case of FGTS and emergency aid, the withdrawal can be made at branches of Caixa, lottery shops and the corresponding Caixa Aqui.