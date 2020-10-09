Residents throw stones at PMs to avoid arrest of those accused of trafficking

Two people were arrested by the military police on Thursday evening (08) in the Vitória district, in São Mateus, during preventive patrols. In the event, drugs and ammunition were also seized. At the time of the arrest, the popularists opposed the action of the police demanding the release of the individuals.

While maintaining order in the Santo Antônio district, the soldiers spotted a vehicle in a suspicious attitude, heading towards the Vitória district.

When the driver noticed the team approaching, he was worried and the police noticed intense movement inside the vehicle, in addition to the sudden acceleration. The vehicle’s sound and light signal was immediately activated and a stop was given, but the driver continued to accelerate and make several conversions while trying to escape the approach.

At one point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, stepped onto the sidewalk and crashed into the wall of a church. After the accident, he got out of the car with a gun and fled on foot.

The suspect also fired at the army who retaliated against the unjust assault and fired twice, but the man continued to escape on foot, jumping over the wall about 1.70 meter from a house, where he took refuge with the help of popular people and residents of the residence.

At the scene of the collision, the hitchhiker was arrested, but popular people opposed the police action demanding the individual’s release and also to prevent the search for the driver. With the arrival of the Tactical Force teams, it was necessary to use non-lethal equipment to disperse the people throwing stones at the army.

After getting the situation under control, and with the support of other police officers, the driver’s search resumed. Teams entered the scene and, seeing the traces of blood, located the individual in one of the rooms with a left ankle injury, possibly caused by gunfire during the confrontation.

He was rescued by military police at Roberto Silvares Hospital, where he received medical treatment and was then taken to the municipality’s regional police station with the ride.

Inside the vehicle, police found 98 cocaine pins and 900 crack stones on the passenger side floor. Under the driver’s seat, the military located 93 marijuana crossings. In the driver’s side door, 20 caliber 32 ammunition was seized.