The governor decides on pandemic measures

rej October 9, 2020

Governor Renato Casagrande makes a statement on social media starting at 6 p.m. Friday (9). The new risk mapping for the state is to be presented during the chief executive’s speech, in addition to the new announcements to deal with the pandemic.

According to data from the State Department of Health (Sesa), 138,099 cases of coronavirus infection have already been confirmed in Espírito Santo. Of this total, 3,640 patients died and 127,643 were cured.

