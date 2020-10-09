Truck driver burns 42% of body after fire at Guarapari residence

A 66-year-old truck driver has seen 42% of his body burnt after the apartment he lives in in Guarapari caught fire. Antônio Valdir Boldi, better known under the name of Tibi, was sleeping at the time of the fire.

Tibi is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Dr Jayme Santos Neves State Hospital in Serra and has not yet been able to speak to the family. After inhaling a lot of smoke, the driver eventually contracted pneumonia and remains sedated.

“Her burn was second and third degree, and it mainly affected the face. He remains in intensive care under sedation. He listens, but in the ICU he cannot speak because he is sedated. So we still haven’t been able to speak to him. We have a lot of faith in God and we ask for prayers during this difficult time. He will be fine, ”said his wife Jaqueline Bianchi, 37.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning. Tibi arrived from the road tired and decided to sleep. The couple’s wife, daughter and goddaughter were staying with friends inside Guarapari.

“I didn’t expect it to arrive on Saturday. And when he got there, he got in touch with us, and said he was going to sleep before going to meet us, ”Jaqueline said.

At around 1 a.m., the neighbors began to contact Jaqueline to warn her of the fire. Tibi who was sleeping only woke up after inhaling a lot of smoke.

“There was a fire in the room. And we only know that because it was the most affected room. The wiring in the apartment was old, so we believe a short circuit has occurred. My daughter had recently been shocked, ”the woman said.

Even the money on the dresser was burnt. “There was R $ 6,000 in the room. It was the money he had received in two weeks of work. Everything was burnt. With the series of a few banknotes, we managed to get R $ 1,700 back by exchanging the banknotes. In the bedroom, only the springs of the mattress remained. We moved there three months ago, ”adds Jaqueline.

The woman thinks Tibi tried to leave the room, but since she inhaled a lot of smoke, she failed.

“He tried to leave. But since the smoke was very strong, he was very disoriented. The neighbor on the first floor who broke the gate to get him out. He was still conscious. And he said there was no one else at home. He gave his full name and then got into the ambulance, ”he adds.

The fire department was called on the day of the blaze and said it would conduct an investigation to find out what caused the blaze. The report should be ready in 30 days.