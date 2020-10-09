Display Controller Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Samsung Electronics, Intersil, Digital View

Latest research document on ‘Display Controller’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan),Intersil Corporation (United States),Fujitsu Limited (Japan),Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),Solomon Systech Limited (Hong Kong),Digital View Inc. (United States),Raio Technology Inc. (China),Cyviz As (Taiwan),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Kent Displays (United States),Intersil Corpration (United States)

What is Display Controller Market?

Display Controller are integrated circuits that produces a signal in a display system. It is main component in video devices that helps to transfer the video signal to display devices. The display controller reads the memory address of the frame buffer and generates the appropriate interface signals to encode the pixel color directed to the display. These controllers reduce the load of the main CPU, low power consumption, and improves the drawing performance due this they are also known as video display processor. The advanced display controllers embodied in a single controller is boosting the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (LCD Controllers, Touchscreen Controllers, Multi-Display Controllers, Smart Display Controllers, Digital Display Controllers), Application (Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation, Automotive, Appliances, Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming, Others), Display Controller (Video Shifter, Video Interface Controller, Video Co-Processor)

Market Influencing Trends:

Interest in Large-Size Screen Products

Growth Drivers

Technological Developments in LCDs

High Demand for Advanced Display and Controller Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Interactive Displays in the Retail Sector

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Develop Software Programs for Display Controllers

Opportunities

Growth Opportunity in Automotive Applications

Increasing Trend of Using Displays in Trade Shows and Events

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

