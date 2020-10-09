Strong Competition in Booming Quantum Computing Market | Google, Microsoft, QC Ware

Latest research document on ‘Quantum Computing’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),D-Wave Systems, Inc (Canada),Intel Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada),QxBranch, Inc. (United States),MagiQ Technologies, Inc. (United States),Rigetti Computing (United States),QC Ware Corp. (United States)

What is Quantum Computing Market?

Quantum computing, the area of study that focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory has explains the nature and behavior of energy & matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. A Quantum computer uses the laws of quantum physics through which it can gain huge power, have the ability to be in multiple states & perform tasks with use of all possible permutations instantaneously. Quantum computations use quantum bits (qubits), that can be in multiple states at the same time, quite different from digital computingâ€™s requirement that data be either in one state or another (0 or 1, for instance). Running a huge number of calculations in parallel opens a future where complex problems can be solved in less time on a quantum computer compared with a traditional digital device. Though quantum computing has great potential, the field is in its beginning. And it will take numerous generations of qubit increases for quantum computers to begin resolving the worldâ€™s challenges. Increasing demand for quantum computing from many end use industries including defense, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power for applications such as simulation, optimization, as well as sampling is likely to boost growth of the global quantum computing market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Simulation, Optimization, Sampling), Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, BFSI, Energy & power, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation, Government, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)

Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Cybercrime

Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing in the Defense & Automotive Industry

Growing Investment by Government Bodies in the Market

Technological advancements in Quantum Computing

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of a Substitute Technology

Opportunities

Rising Usage of Quantum Cryptography to Protect Mobile Transactions

Growing Quantum Computing Adoption in Drug Discovery

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Quantum Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Quantum Computing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Quantum Computing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Quantum Computing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Quantum Computing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Quantum Computing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Quantum Computing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

