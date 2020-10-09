Digital Printing Machine Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Xerox, Spartanics, BFM

Latest research document on ‘Digital Printing Machine’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Xerox Corporation (United States),Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany),Perfect Laser (China),Aurel Automation S.p.A.(Italy),Fujifilm NDT Systems (Brazil),Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),Domino Printing Sciences plc (India),Hinterkopf GmbH (Germany),SCHMID Group (Germany),Atlantic Zeiser GmbH (Germany),Nuova Gidue S.r.l (Italy),The Dieffenbacher Group (Germany),Rotatek (Spain),MGI S.A.(France),BFM Group Inc.(United States),Spartanics (United States),Koenig & Bauer AG (Germany),BARBERAN S.A.(Spain)

What is Digital Printing Machine Market?

According to Textiles Intelligence, the Current Global Output of Digitally Printing in Textile Industry is growing at a steady Annual rate of 25 % which is driving the Global Digital Printing Market.Digital printing machine involves direct printing on fabrics with printers, which saves almost 95 per cent of water and energy usage is reduced by 75 % leading to minimum textile waste. Digital printing refers to methods of printing from a Digital-based Image directly to a variety of media. Designers like Mary Katrantzou, Alexander McQueen and Basso & Brooke have often used digital textile printing in their designs.The practical approach of digital textile printing has encouraged many designers and manufacturers to choose it over other forms of printing. Digital printing has Eco-friendly form with lesser physical inventory levels leaving smaller amount of carbon footprints which is a big factor for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Inkjet Printers, Laser Printers, Other), Application (Advertising and Signs, Family Decoration, Photography Consumption, Other), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Latex, Dye sublimation), Substrate Type (Plastic films or foils, Release liner, Glass, Textile, Paper, Ceramic), Print Head Type (Inkjet, Laser)

Market Influencing Trends:

Use of Automation in Dyeing and Printing

Reliable and stable integration of the nanomaterials in the fabric by using Nanotechnology

Growth Drivers

Reduction in per Unit Cost of Printing with Digital Printer

Growing Demand for Sustainable Printing

Rising Demand for Digital Printing in Textile Industry

Preference of Digital printing for small prints by Designers due to Cost Efficiency.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Sluggish Growth in comparison to Traditional printing

Opportunities

Increasing Disposable Income

Improving Standard of Living in Emerging Markets such as China and India

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

