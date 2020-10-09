Priest arrested for having sex at church altar

A priest who ran a parish in New Orleans, United States, was arrested for committing obscene acts in the church he led. The case had repercussions in the country. The information comes from the UOL news portal.

Father Travis Clark was arrested for obscene act after having sex with three at the church altar (Photo: Reproduction)

The case took place on the night of September 30, inside the Catholic Church of São Pedro and São Paulo.

According to Nola.com, the priest was seen half-naked having sex with two women on the church altar.

Travis Clark, 37, was caught red-handed when a man passing through the street was surprised that the chapel lights were on at that time, so the citizen decided to enter the church and was shocked to see the sex act at the altar. ..

The priest involved in group sex, as well as the two women, were arrested.

According to court documents, the orgy participants – identified as Melissa Cheng, 23, and Mindy Dixon, 41 – wore corsets and high-heeled boots. There were even sex toys, stage lighting, and a tripod-mounted cell phone recording everything.

Mindy is an adult film actress and posted on social media on September 29 that she was on her way to New Orleans, where the Church is located, to meet another domineering “and desecrate a house of God.” .