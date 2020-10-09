7-month-pregnant woman shot and beaten in Linhares

A 30 weeks pregnant woman, around 7 months pregnant, was murdered and found on a cocoa plantation in rural Linhares, in the north of the state.

According to delegate Fabrício Lucindo, from the Linhares police station, who is monitoring the case, the police were called on Thursday at around 2 p.m. (8). Local residents called police after spotting animals at the victim’s scene. No one could say how the crime happened.

The police chief said the victim was shot in the head and had baton marks in the same area. In addition, the crime allegedly took place at least two days earlier. The police do not yet have any information on the potential perpetrators or on the motivations.

Civilian police will investigate whether the farm was used only to abandon the body or whether the pregnant woman was executed on the spot.

The victim was without personal documents when she was found, so there is no identifying information.

One line of inquiry highlighted by the delegate is to search nearby hospitals and health units if a pregnant woman with the same period of pregnancy and receiving antenatal care did not attend consultations.

The delegate who investigated the case appealed to the population to help them with information, via 181, from the Hotline, which can be transmitted anonymously.

The service also has a website where you can attach images and videos of criminal acts: disquedenuncia181.es.gov.br. Anonymity is guaranteed and all information provided is investigated.

The pregnant woman’s body has been sent to Linhares Medical Institute (IML) for testing and is waiting for the family to be identified and released for burial.