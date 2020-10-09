State records 12 deaths and 769 new cases of Covid-19

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed, on Friday afternoon (9), the death of 12 additional patients due to complications caused by the new coronavirus.

According to data from the Covid-19 group, developed by the dossier to monitor the number of this disease in the soil of Espírito Santo, the total number of people who have lost their lives due to the virus is now 3,640.

In the past 24 hours, 769 new cases of infection with the virus have been confirmed in the state. Espírito Santo counts the 138,099 people infected with the virus since the confirmation of the first patient in February.

Among the cities, Vila Velha remains the municipality with the most cases of illness in the state, with 19,492. In second place is Vitória with 17,335 residents diagnosed with Covid-19 and, in third place, Serra with 16,687 .

Serra is the city with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, with 515 residents killed after being infected with the virus. Vila Velha, in second position, has 514 victims and Cariacica, in second, has 464 lives lost due to the disease.

Cured

According to Sesa’s data, in the last 24 hours, 1,019 patients have received confirmation that they have won the fight against the virus and the total recoveries are 127,643.

The city with the highest number of people recovered is Vila Velha, which has 18,318 patients who have overcome the disease. Vitória is second in this relationship with 16,624 and Serra is third with 15,722 healed.

According to Sesa, there are still 106,116 suspected cases of coronavirus infection, but, by contrast, 206,992 have already been ruled out. The total number of notifications is 451,207.

The virus case fatality rate is 2.6% in the state, and 422,210 people have already been tested after being suspected of the disease.

Beds

The rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat patients with Covid-19 is 65.75% in the state.