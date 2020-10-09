The heat wave ends in the state and temperatures will drop to 14 ° C

Cloudy weather in Vitória and Vila Velha (Photo: Dayana Souza / AT / 10/06/2020)

The days of the heatwave in Espírito Santo are numbered. At least, that’s what the forecast from the Meteorological Institute says. A cold front has succeeded in breaking the atmospheric block created by the mass of dry air and advancing across the ocean towards the country, lowering the temperature in the southeast, the south and part of the Midwest.

Since the end of September, the heat wave has raged in the towns of Espírito Santo and some of them have reached the highest temperature of the year.

The country was no different and the strong heat set records, as in Cuaibá (MT), which recorded 44 ° C, on September 30, the highest temperature in the city for 100 years.

The trend, according to Climatempo, is for temperatures to start dropping from the start of the second half of October and, in Espírito Santo, thermometers can reach 14 ° C in some towns, bringing a refresh to the heat of the past few weeks. .

The October 12 holiday in Espírito Santo is expected to be rainy and there are institute alerts for hailstorms and gales in 44 towns in Espírito Santo.

Meteorologist Josélia Pegorim, from Climatempo, explains that from Sunday (11) the cold front should break the block that prevents rain from occurring across the country.

“In the next 12, 13 October and later in the second half of October, we will have clouds and rain that will keep the atmosphere from getting too hot,” she said.