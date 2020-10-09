The brother of Andressa Suíta publishes indirectly after the separation: “No surprise”

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The brother of Andressa Suita spoke on his social networks, this Friday afternoon (9), after the separation between the influencer and Gusttavo Lima was reported in the column Leo Dias. According to the journalist, many people interpreted the message as indirect.

“No surprise. But I pray and encourage the family, after all, what matters is the happiness of the boys. Uncle is here to teach you how to be a man, relax!” Posted Alexander Follows in his Instagram Stories. According to Leo Dias, the ex-brother-in-law did not have a good relationship with Gusttavo.

The two had been together since December 2015 and have two children, Gabriel and Samuel. According to Leo Dias, Andressa no longer wears a wedding ring and has left the house. From now on, she would live in a former house of the couple, in a condominium in Goiânia.

