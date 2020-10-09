Lorde vows to reward fans if they vote in next election

Lorde broke her silence on Instagram to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming New Zealand election, where such an act is not mandatory. In a series of stories published last Wednesday (7), the singer spoke of the importance of voting in a democracy.

What caught the fans’ attention the most was that at the end of the post Lorde said, “Do this for our beautiful country and for me. And, next year, I’ll give you something back ”. The phrase was enough for everyone to start speculating on the internet if the artist suggested the release of new songs in 2021.

It should be remembered that in May of this year, the singer had already spoken a little about the next album in an email sent to fans. At the time, she admitted that the launch of the project could take: “The greatest pleasure I can give to the public is a job that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And it takes time ”.

Lorde hasn’t released any new songs since the 2017 album “Melodrama”.