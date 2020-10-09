Tribuna brings advertisements with augmented reality

The A Tribuna newspaper arrives again with a novelty on the market. From this Saturday (10), the advertisements published in print will be able to be seen with a different and supermodern look. It is augmented reality.

The images published in the newspaper will “mingle” with the virtual elements – photos, videos and audio – via the mobile phone, allowing greater interactivity between the advertiser / advertiser and the reader.

To live this experience, you must download the Tribuna RA app for IOS or Android. As soon as you download, click on the “allow” option then point your phone at the ad in the newspaper. You will experience content presented in a modern way.

Anyone who wants to advertise in A Tribuna with the Reality Augmentations feature, can contact by phone (27) 3331-9032 or send an email to comercial@redetribuna.com.br