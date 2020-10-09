Lawsuit to avoid readjusting health plans

Representing the users of health plans, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) has taken legal action to try to prevent readjustments for all beneficiaries and not just a part of the population, as recently reported. announced the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS)).

The suspension of the readjustment of plans, between September and December of this year, was decided by the ANS and will only benefit 42.8% of users in the sector, a share deemed insufficient by Idec.

In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal Court of the Federal District, Idec demands that the benefit be extended to all 46.7 million Brazilians who have health plans.

Currently, there are 1,115,163 health insurance users in the state. According to the ANS decision, approximately 468,000 people would be purged of the suspension, while 646,000 would not benefit from it.

The measure does not apply to collective company contracts with 30 or more people who have already negotiated and applied adjustments until August 31, 2020 and to those signed before 1999, not yet adapted to the current law on health insurance .

In these cases, the agency determined that the adjustment should be negotiated directly between companies and operators, which in practice makes it impossible to suspend the increase for these users.

Idec health coordinator Ana Carolina Navarrete points out that the action also demands that the suspension of adjustments include the initial period of the pandemic, starting in March, and not in the last 120 days.

The action also calls for consumers to be compensated for the increases already applied.

Ana Carolina notes that, despite the fact that the lawsuit has been filed with the Federal District Court, the decision will cover all states in the federation.

Concern

Sought after by consumers who complain about readjustments, lawyer Milena Lima Montes is concerned about the ANS measure.

According to her, the adjustment of the adjustments not applied in 2020 should be made during the next year. “The agency does not indicate how the calculation will be made, nor how it will avoid abusive adjustments,” says Milena.

The ANS measure brought a great benefit, says the association

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) has indicated that it is evaluating the initial proposal for the action being processed in court, but claims that the decision already taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) brought a great benefit.

“Several economic sectors contracting health plans are booming and developing. Interference between established contracts can harm an entire system based on planning and technical supply, ”he said, by note.

Still according to Abramge, contracting companies establish budgetary provisions and readjustments to health plans already applied are duly provided for in the contract.

Many companies, according to the Brazilian Association of Health Plans, do not want to transfer or accumulate expenses for the next year, choosing to keep payments on schedule.

The ANS stressed that the measure aimed to respect the negotiations already carried out between the two legal entities – contracting and contractual – in the case of adjustments already defined and applied to collective business plans of 30 people or more, ensuring the legal stability and maintenance of contracts in Obligate.

Patients flock to cheaper options

Having trouble maintaining monthly health insurance payments, patients are looking for cheaper options.

Consumer law specialist Denize Izaita Pinto followed the scene and said there are two moments to highlight.

“In the second quarter, there were a lot of disconnections with health plans, especially businesses. A lot of people have lost their projects because of default, the loss of jobs ”.

At the start of the 4th quarter, with the recovery of different sectors and jobs, she says that it is natural that there is replacement and adaptation in the new plans.

Among the users who left the plan at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic include dental surgeon André Luiz de Abreu, public relations Adriana Jenner Gomes de Abreu, 43, and sons Guilherme, 17, and Felipe, 2 years.

“A friend commented on the possibility of changing from a natural person to a legal person, which we did. In two months, there has already been a drop of R $ 300 in tuition fees, ”Adriana said.

Lawyer Milena Lima Montes adds that before changing the plan, the user should evaluate this decision sufficiently to ensure that in fact it will be beneficial, considering, for example, the issue of coverage, missing, among other details.

Procon-ES chief executive Rogério Athayde explained that there has been a drop in the number of complaints related to health plans this year, compared to 2019.

“Last year, Procon-ES recorded 292 calls from January to October. In 2020, covering the same period, 214 complaints were registered ”, declared Rogério Athayde.

KNOW MORE

The suspension is valid until December

Trial

> The Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) has filed a complaint with the Federal Court of the Federal District asking the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS) to reformulate an administrative act related to health plans.

Suspension adjustment

> The ANS measure, limited to the months of September to December of this year, determines the suspension of readjustments during this period for only some of the users.

> However, Idec strives to include all users of health plans and not 42.8% of users, as planned by the ANS.

> The trial is pending in the Federal District Court, but the decision will be valid for all states.

economy

> Idec understands that, as there has been a considerable saving in health insurance funds this year, this resource must be used so that there is no recovery in 2021.

> The Institute points out that the profits of these companies rose from 3 billion reais in the first quarter of this year to more than 10 billion reais in the second quarter, a period during which the pandemic of the new coronavirus began to affect the economy of the country.

> As the ANS did not give criteria on how this recomposition would take place, Idec formalized the Federal Court of Accounts to monitor the preparation of this calculation by the ANS.

Users in the State

– 1,115,163 users have health plans in the state.

– 468 thousand would be served by the suspension of ANS.

– 646 thousand would not benefit.

Complaints

RECORDS

– In 2019, Procon-ES recorded 292 calls from January to October.

– This year, during the same period, there were 214 complaints.

Main complaints

– Negative coverage

– Negative or difficulty with the examination authorization

– Consultations and surgeries

– Readjustments

Source: Idec, Procon-ES and lawyers consulted.