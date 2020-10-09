New outpatient center to help patients in Vila Rubim

Supplier Maria da Penha said the works will be delivered in 2025 (Photo: Dayana Souza / AT)

A new outpatient building is under construction in the Vila Rubim region of Vitória and will have more than 30 medical specialties serving patients in the Unified Health System (SUS). Work started yesterday and should be delivered in 2025.

The project comes from Santa Casa de Misericórdia, which, to extend the service, demolished six properties. Among the specialties that will have expanded the service, we can cite: gynecology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dermatology, geriatrics, medical clinic, urology, ophthalmology, oncology, among others.

The land is approximately 5,000 square meters and, when completed, the new complex will have 15,000 square meters, divided into eight floors.

Doctor Maria da Penha Rodrigues D’Avila, supplier of the Brotherhood of Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória, explained that today there are an average of 30 thousand visits per month to the hospital. With the expansion, more than 3,500 calls will be made.

According to hospital management, 90% of consultations are for SUS patients, the rest for health insurance and private care.

“These are referred or even on-demand patients who arrive at the hospital. We even serve patients from other states, ”the doctor said.

Another improvement with work, according to Maria da Penha, is access to the unit, which will be via Avenida Florentino Avidos, and it is no longer necessary for patients to climb the slope or the stairs that give access to the hospital.

There will also be a diagnostic center, with the intention of offering tests such as the Pet-Scan, considered one of the most modern technologies to diagnose and monitor the presence and progression of 20 diseases, including several types. cancer.

For construction, Maria da Penha points out that 66 million reais will be invested, of which 21 million reais were acquired through parliamentary amendments.

Projection of the new clinic, which will have 30 medical specialties (Photo: Disclosure)

Source: Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória.