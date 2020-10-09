5-year-old boy will be compensated R $ 5,000 after being pinched by teacher

A 5-year-old boy will receive compensation of R $ 5,000 after being caught by a teacher at the nursery where he studied, inside São Paulo. The case was tried by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP). The information comes from Metrópoles.

According to the decision, the city of São José dos Campos was unanimously ordered to pay the amount to the boy’s family.

According to the complaint, the child came home crying and, when asked by his parents about the reason, said he was pinched by the teacher. A medical report and the Legal Medical Institute (IML) report confirmed the marks on the boy’s face and arm.

In addition to the exams, the school transport assistant also said he noticed marks on the boy’s face and cried a lot on the way from school to his house.

“It should be noted that the version proposed by the teacher according to which the pupil’s face showed red spots because of the bath he would have taken before leaving, is unreasonable, because it is hardly credible that the hot shower water at an average temperature can cause injury. And, all the same, it is relevant to underline that the employees of the establishment did not bother to send a note or a message to the parents on what happened ”, underlined the judge Marrey Uint, reporter of the call.