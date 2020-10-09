Petrobras approves new readjustment and fuel will increase at gas stations

After being sold by Petrobras to distributors, the price of fuel increases until it reaches the end consumer due to state and federal taxes (Photo: Fernando Frazão / Agência Brasil)

Petrobras today approved (9) an average increase of 4% in the price of gasoline at its refineries, which is equivalent to R $ 0.07 per liter. The increase is effective from tomorrow (10).

The diesel sold by Petrobras will also be readjusted. The fuel will be 5% more expensive, which is equivalent to 0.08 cents.

With the readjustment, a liter of gasoline will cost R $ 1.82 at refineries, while diesel, R $ 1.76. After being sold by Petrobras to distributors, the price of fuel increases until it reaches the end consumer due to state and federal taxes, distribution and resale costs, and the addition of biofuel.

The price charged by Petrobras in its refineries corresponded, between July and August, to 30% of the final price of gasoline and 49% of the final price of diesel sold in service stations.

When disclosing the readjustments, Petrobras indicated that, throughout the year, the prices of both fuels accumulate in decline. In the case of gasoline, the price is 5.3% lower than in January. Diesel sold in refineries is 24.3% cheaper than at the start of the year.