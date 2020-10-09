Rain, storm and hail warning in 44 towns of Espírito Santo. See the list

Strong winds hit the Vila Velha region (Photo: Leone Iglesias / AT)

The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) issued four alerts to 44 towns in Espírito Santo on Friday morning (9). The warnings relate to hailstorms, windstorms, heavy rains and storms.

The towns for which the institute has issued an alert are located in the South, Grande Vitória and Serrana regions. The notice is valid until 9 a.m. this Saturday (10).

On Thursday (8), a gale caused destruction in Mantenópolis, in the north-west of the state. In Dores do Rio Preto, in the Caparaó region, around 170 houses in the Mundo Novo district were destroyed after a hailstorm that started on Wednesday afternoon (7).

The Brazilian Navy has also issued an alert for winds of up to 75 km / h on the coast of Espírito Santo until Saturday.

Consult the list of cities with Inpe alert