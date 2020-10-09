Mourão: Colonel Ustra “ respected the human rights of his subordinates ”

Vice President Hamilton Mourão declared that Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, the first serviceman convicted of kidnapping and torture during the military dictatorship, was a “man of honor” and “who respected the human rights of his subordinates “.

The statement, made in an interview with German television station Deutsche Welle, echoes the various praises that President Jair Bolsonaro has already addressed to the military.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Photo: Disclosure / Twitter)

“What I can say about the man Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra is that he was my commander in the late 1970s and he was a man of honor who respected human rights of his subordinates. So many things that people talk about him – I can say because I had a very close friendship with him – they are not true, ”Mourão said in the interview.

Brilhante Ustra headed the DOI-Codi, an organ of political repression considered one of the cruelest during the dictatorship in Brazil, between 1970 and 1974. During this period, at least 45 deaths and enforced disappearances were recorded on the site , according to a report by the National Truth Commission (CNV). The soldier died in 2015, aged 83, without serving his sentence for his crimes.

President Bolsonaro has already called the colonel a “national hero” and said he was responsible for preventing “Brazil from falling into what the left wants today”. The statement was made after one of two meetings held at the Planalto Palace between the president and the colonel’s widow, Maria Joseíta Silva Brilhante Ustra, last year.

“I’m in love with her. I haven’t had much contact, but I did have contact with her husband during his lifetime. A national hero who kept Brazil from falling into what the left wants today. hui, ”the then president said in August.

The second meeting took place in November, a week after MP and son of the president, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), defended drastic measures, such as a new AI-5, if the country faced protests. street events like those that took place in Brazil. Chile.

During the vote for the impeachment of ex-president Dilma Rousseff (PT), she also praised the memory of the army. “In memory of Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, the fear of Dilma Rousseff,” he said during his vote. Dilma is considered one of the victims of the dictatorship. In a survey by Estadão, Bolsonaro mentioned the period of the military dictatorship in 1/4 of his speeches as an MP.

Country suffers from excessive ‘tribalism’ and polarization, says Mourão

In the interview, the vice president also said that “there is an excess of ‘tribalism’ (in the country) and the political sides are very polarized”.

“There is a lot of polarization in politics, but our administration is running the country well and things are improving,” Mourão said, without referring to the new agreements between the federal government and Centrão.

According to the vice president, statements by government allies on the closure of Congress and attacks on the Supreme Court “are not dangerous” to democracy. “(The lines) would only be dangerous if you have the power to do what you want, but no one has the power to do what you want here in Brazil,” he said.

Pandemic

The vice president also downplayed his April comment to reporters. As the government faced the departure of former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Mourão said: “Everything is under control. We just don’t know who it belongs to.” According to the vice-president, the speech was “a joke”.

Mourão defended the role of the current Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, and said that you do not have to be a doctor to be a Minister of Health.

“You need someone who understands public administration and who is not complicit in corruption. Minister Pazuello knows a lot about logistics, which was our main problem with the Minister of Health,” he said. declared.