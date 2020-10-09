Covid-19 or flu? Learn to differentiate between diseases!

Brazil’s flu season, which usually takes place in winter, is over, but with the unstable weather in early spring, this problem could continue to worsen the coronavirus pandemic.

In early October, the pandemic had claimed about 148,000 victims in Brazil; According to the United States Center for Disease Prevention (US-CDC), the flu kills 12 to 61,000 people each year. For these reasons, it is necessary to learn to differentiate between symptoms of Covid-19 and symptoms of the flu.

Different viruses cause each illness, but the symptoms (such as fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle aches) are very similar, making it difficult for doctors and patients to know the difference between them.

Being able to distinguish between the two diseases is important because it will have an impact on how treatment will be and because each disease progresses differently. For these reasons, it is important that you know what is similar and what is different in symptoms of Covid-19 and the flu.

Standardization of symptoms

While the flu and covid-19 symptoms aren’t that different, a study published in August in the journal Frontiers in Public Health suggests that the order in which symptoms appear may help people tell them apart.

The authors analyzed World Health Organization (WHO) data from nearly 56,000 patients in Covid-19 and, using a model based on Google’s algorithm, predicted that the order in which symptoms appeared was slightly different in Covid for influenza. . The pattern was the same regardless of the severity of the cases.

The study found that Covid-19 is more likely to start with a fever (like other coronavirus-related illnesses), then cough, and finally nausea / vomiting and diarrhea.

The researchers focused on these four symptoms because they were the easiest to follow, but they performed additional analysis on sore throats, body aches and headaches, which people experience as much as a symptom of Covid or the flu.

Fever

The first symptom to appear is also the most common in Covid patients, reported by almost 90%. It may start with a low fever (37 ° C) that gets worse over time or goes away and comes back. Anyone who has a fever for other illnesses and a fever for Covid-19 also has chills.

Cough

Cough is the second symptom to appear, according to one study, and according to data from the World Health Organization, it is the second most common symptom, affecting two-thirds of cases. Covid-19 cough is usually dry.

Sore throat, body aches and headaches

These symptoms were most likely to appear next, according to the Frontiers study, but they were much less common than the first two. According to a WHO report, around fourteen percent of patients with Covid-19 have reported these symptoms.

Nausea and vomiting

Not all covid patients experience nausea or vomiting, but researchers have found that if these symptoms appear, it is usually after the onset of fever and cough.

A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology in April of this year found that people with digestive symptoms (not only nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, but also poor appetite and abdominal pain) were common and that the incidence increased with the severity of the disease.

Diarrhea

Another not-so-common symptom of Covid-19, diarrhea is usually the last symptom to appear. Diarrhea as a symptom concerns infectious disease specialists: People with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) – which appeared in Saudi Arabia in 2012 – who developed diarrhea as their first symptom evolved into a more severe illness. However, it is not yet known whether this is the case with the coronavirus.

Loss of smell and taste

It is estimated that 65 to 80% of patients with covid-19 will lose their sense of taste and smell. It is difficult for these symptoms to appear with the flu, although it is possible with other viruses. The loss of taste and smell is worrying and can go months without returning.

Symptoms of the flu

The symptom pattern of the influenza virus and the Covid-19 virus is the same, except for one crucial difference: the order in which the first two symptoms appear is reversed. Patients with the flu often start to cough, followed by fever and then gastrointestinal symptoms.

Cough

Flu symptoms, including coughing, usually appear between one and four days after infection. With Covid-19, cough and other symptoms can appear two to 14 days after infection.

Fever

In influenza, fever can reach 39 ° C or 40 ° C; it usually goes away for three to seven days, but the cough can last for more than two weeks. Headaches and sore throats can occur at the same time. And headaches are more common for the flu virus than for the Covid-19 virus.

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Children often experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea like flu-like symptoms than adults.

Runny and stuffy nose

The two symptoms are quite incompatible with covid-19, but quite common with the flu. The same goes for sneezing, which is also more associated with the flu than Covid-19.

How to prevent the flu

The first precaution is to get the flu shot. Not only does it protect different types of flu, but it also reduces the severity of the illness if you catch it. There is a correlation between patients who died from the flu and who were not vaccinated, according to doctors.

This year, the vaccination campaign has already taken place, but it is still possible to get the flu shot. The flu shot must be taken annually, due to genetic variation in the virus.

If you took it last year, you are not vaccinated against the circulating types that year. The best thing to do is to take it as soon as possible to the health centers.

The flu shot can give us extra protection

A Brazilian study (not yet peer-reviewed) found that Covid-19 patients who received the flu shot were 8% less likely to need to go to the intensive care unit than those who did not have not.

They were also found to be 18% less likely to need mechanical ventilation and 17% less likely to die. Why? By preparing the immune system to fight off the flu virus, some researchers have speculated that the vaccine also improves your immunity to protect against Covid-19 as well.

Important note about vaccines: Getting a flu shot does not interfere with the safety or effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine when it is available.

How to prevent Covid-19

There is still no vaccine for Covid-19 available, so the best form of prevention is to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands often (preferably with soap and water. ).

In reality, all of these measures are doubly beneficial. By putting them into practice and reducing the spread of Covid-19, flu and cold transmissions are also reduced.

If you are sick, stay home. This year, it is essential that anyone with symptoms does not leave their home to pass it on to anyone else.

Understanding How Daily Glasses Can Help Protect Against Covid-19

What to do if you have symptoms

If you have symptoms of the flu or Covid-19, make an appointment (or teleconsultation) with your doctor so that you can be examined. He or she can order a test for Covid-19, for the flu, or both, and that’s the only way to really know if you are infected.

There aren’t many treatments available for either disease, but doctors have a few options in their arsenal. If taken within the first two to three days of having flu symptoms, the antiviral drug Tamiflu may shorten the duration of symptoms.

For Covid-19, some drugs have drawn attention (the antiviral Remdesivir is one of them) for promising to reduce the severity of illness and mortality.