VIDEOS | Water tank and awning fly in storm in northwestern state

Strong winds and rains forecast by the National Meteorological Institute hit the municipality of Mantenópolis, in the northwest of the state, and left traces of destruction on Thursday (8). A security camera has captured the moment a water tank and a school canopy are blown away.

A resident of the town, who declined to be identified, said some houses had been blown to pieces by the force of the winds and it had rained from hail.

“Today the weather is still pretty closed. I think there is a heavy rain coming, but nothing like the one that happened yesterday,” he said.

On the images recorded by the security camera, it is possible to see that the wind is already very strong until a water tank seems to fly. At the same time, a school canopy is pulled from the wall and is also thrown into the air.

In addition to the school, a video shows that a house was blown to pieces and furniture was destroyed by rain and hail, in the Córrego das Flores area, known as Nóia, in the same municipality. Another recording shows two men frightened by the amount of ice on a plot of land near the destroyed house.

According to Inmet, the warning of heavy rains and high winds, for the 78 municipalities of Espírito Santo, ends Friday at 11.59 p.m. (9). Also according to the Institute, winds can reach 60 km / h, but the risks of flooding, falling tree branches, cutting power and electric shocks are marked as low.

Watch: