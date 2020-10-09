International

Raniel, Santos, released from hospital after undergoing surgery

rej October 9, 2020

SÃO PAULO, SP – Forward Raniel, from Santos, was released from Sírio-Libanês Hospital on Thursday after undergoing fasciotomy and surgical drainage of a hematoma extended to his right leg.

In a post on Instagram, the player grabbed the headlines and highlighted Madson’s ‘dance of those fired’ after a goal against the Corinthians in the 1-1 draw on Wednesday ( 7). The team celebration was in honor of Raniel.

The athlete underwent the procedures due to an image of deep vein thrombosis and had been hospitalized since September 4. Studies show that thrombosis and other complications of the deep venous system can be a consequence of infection with covid-19. Last month, Raniel was diagnosed with the disease and has recently recovered.

