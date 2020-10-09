The number of cases of respiratory diseases decreases

Cilea Martins: Putting your hand in your mouth can spread viruses to other people (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes / AT)

The viruses that cause colds and even those that cause fatal pneumonia have declined in the country this year. For specialists, some of the reasons are social isolation, hygiene habits and the use of a mask, measures to combat Covid-19.

According to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, there was a drop in the number of new weekly cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Brazil, between September 27 and last Saturday (3).

Respiratory infection cases, very common in 2021, such as influenza, mild coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, fell this year, according to Fernando do Couto Motta, deputy director of the Respiratory Viruses and Measles Laboratory at the ‘Oswaldo Cruz Institute.

In Espírito Santo, the scenario is similar. This year, 8,277 hospitalizations were recorded from January to August, while in the same period of 2019, there were 14,747.

Pulmonologist Cilea Victoria Martins said the reduction in respiratory disease cases was clear. “Before Covid, we had a different reality, in which parents took their children to cough at school. Everyone was together, there was no worry about putting a hand to his mouth. It distributed viruses and bacteria to other people ”.

For pulmonologist Karina Tavares Oliveira, people need to take care of all viruses. “Latin is very fond of hugging and kissing. It will be a bit difficult culturally to achieve this. But, at least the use of alcohol gel and hand washing after contact will no longer generate shame. People understand that it’s not ugly or uneducated, ”he said.

Pulmonologist Silvana Duarte has observed a decrease in the intensity of chronic respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, as most people with these illnesses take more care. “We need to educate ourselves to wear masks in the future when we have symptoms of acute respiratory illnesses.”

In Brazil

Until September, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus) was responsible for around 99.2% of deaths and 97.4% of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The flu, which until 2019 killed around 6,000 people a year in the country, has reached 1,672 so far this year (including influenza A and B).

Between September 20 and September 26, no case of SARS was recorded in Brazil caused by any of the influenza viruses.

In the Holy Spirit

There was a decrease in hospitalizations for diseases of the respiratory system compared to last year.

This year, from January to August, 8,277 hospitalizations were recorded. During the same period last year, the number was 14,747.

There has also been a decrease in deaths from respiratory diseases compared to previous years.

This year, there have been 1,568 deaths – data up to Thursday (8). In 2019, there were 1,906 deaths (preliminary data). In 2018, there were 1,809.

Source: SUS Hospital Information System, Espírito Santo Health Secretariat and InfoGripe / Fiocruz.