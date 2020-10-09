Unemployment insurance claims drop 10.6% in September – Selecção Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – The number of unemployment insurance claims in September was 466 thousand, a decrease of 10.6% compared to the same month of 2019, the Ministry of the Economy informed Thursday (8).

The result still does not compensate for the losses recorded in the most acute months of the new coronavirus pandemic. In the first nine months of the year, the total number of needs was 5.5 million, 5.7% more than the same period last year.

The data indicates that after a sharp increase in orders, there was a process of deceleration, followed by stability.

Claims for the allowance, paid to people who lost their jobs, began to increase in March, after social isolation measures began and trade in cities closed due to the coronavirus.

Orders peaked in May. Then the die slowed down. As of July, the requirements started showing lower volume than in the same months of last year.

August and September recorded almost the same level. September’s figure was 0.5% higher than the previous month.

Unemployment insurance is temporary financial assistance paid by the government to workers made redundant without cause. The amount of the benefit varies from R $ 1,045 to R $ 1,813.03.

The dismissed person has four months to request help on Sine, on the “gov.br” portal or on the “Carteira de Trabalho Digital” mobile application.

In the segment by economic zone, the service sector was responsible for 42.7% of unemployment insurance claims in September.

Then there is commerce (26.6%), industry (14.9%) and construction (9.6%). Agriculture represents 4.9% of the total.

Government officials say the measure put in place in April to cut hours and wages has had an effect. Without it, they say, the number of layoffs during the crisis would be much higher.

The program allows companies to enter into agreements with their employees to temporarily suspend contracts or reduce hours and wages. In such cases, the government provides cash compensation to affected workers.