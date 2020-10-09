Child dies and hospitalized after being trapped in a car in the heat

A 4-year-old boy died and another 2-year-old had to be admitted after being trapped in a car exposed to heat in Aliança do Tocantins. It is not yet known under what circumstances the children were trapped inside the vehicle.

The boys’ mother was arrested hours later and charged with manslaughter (when there was no intention to kill). The information comes from G1.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (Inmet), the temperature in Aliança do Tocantins reached 39 ° C on Thursday afternoon (8/10), when the case occurred.

The police report said Tocantins military police were called by a nurse to go to the Gurupi regional hospital when the boys arrived for rescue.

The youngest was revived, however, the 4-year-old didn’t resist. The police had to remove family members from the scene because some people were excited.

Initially, the 43-year-old mother of the boys pleaded with police officers who witnessed the incident that the boys got into the car without her seeing it. However, she was eventually arrested because witnesses questioned this version and said the children were in the trunk of the car.

An expert was dispatched to analyze the vehicle and confirm that the witness’s information is true.

The body of a deceased boy is in the Gurupi Legal Medical Institute. No documents on the boy have yet been delivered to IML as all family members have gone to the police station.