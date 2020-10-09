The patient whose cell phone was stolen during hospitalization should be compensated

A patient who had his cell phone stolen while in hospital to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19 should be compensated by a hospital in Vila Velha. The sentence is pronounced by the 4th Special Civil Court (JEC) of Cariacica.

The man said he was admitted to hospital on 6/13 and, having been admitted to the infirmary, another man was also accommodated at the site on 6/20. It turns out that this person escaped from the place by taking the perpetrator’s cell phone while he was sleeping.

The applicant also recounted that although he woke up during the flight and ran after the accused, including asking hospital staff to prevent the man from leaving, he did not not completed. In view of the facts, the plaintiff requested reimbursement of the amount paid for the device and compensation for moral injury.

The hospital, in its defense, argued that the responsibility for the custody of the property rested with the plaintiff, including having assumed and signed a term of exclusion from the defendant’s liability in the event of loss of objects.

During the analysis of the case, the lay judge of the 4th JEC de Cariacica, Laís Bastos Nogueira, observed that, according to the defendant’s security report, it was clear that the employees refused to broach the subject, claiming that this position did not belong to them, being the plaintiff’s responsibility to do so. Also according to testimonies, the author of the theft escaped the scene with the help of a hospital employee, who asked an application driver to take him.

According to the sentence, despite the defense claim that the plaintiff signed a term of responsibility, it is a term of adhesion, with the patient not having the option of accepting or not. In addition, the applicant was affected by the new coronavirus which, as everyone knows, did not allow him to be accompanied or even for someone else to be assigned with him in the same room, since, according to the patient, he was alone with Covid-19, not the other man.

Finally, according to the decision approved by Judge Adriano Corrêa de Mello, the hospital has not proved that it provides the author with a safe place to keep his personal effects during hospitalization, such as, for example, a safe. strong.

“In this scenario, it is impossible to recognize the responsibility of the defendant, since the safety of himself and his property is expected during a stay in hospital, and it is unreasonable that even if the plaintiff has communicated the fact to the defendant, he did not take measures to prevent the man from leaving the premises with the author’s cell phone ”, says the sentence, which also takes into account that the man, who was hospitalized , managed to leave the premises without an exit medical document.

In this sense, the applicant’s requests to order the hospital to compensate him for R $ 799 for material damage and R $ 5,000 for moral damages were held valid.